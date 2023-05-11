iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $577,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,286. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

