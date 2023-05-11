iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,140,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,160,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

