iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 553.6% from the April 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

RING traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 72,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 289,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

