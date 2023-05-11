iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 290,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

