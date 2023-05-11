iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $52,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.