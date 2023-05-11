iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

