iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,086 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,559. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

