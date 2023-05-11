J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JDWPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.