J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JDWPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
About J D Wetherspoon
JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
