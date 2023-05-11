J Martin Carroll Purchases 8,409 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) Director J Martin Carroll bought 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $12,529.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 2,556,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

