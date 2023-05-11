Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 217,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.