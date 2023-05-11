John Bicket Sells 55,428 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,399. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Samsara by 4,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

