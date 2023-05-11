John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.48

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 37778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.