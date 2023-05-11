JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Up 0.2%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €50.40 ($55.38) and last traded at €50.30 ($55.27). Approximately 23,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.20 ($55.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.