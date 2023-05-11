JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,831 shares of company stock worth $4,678,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile



Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.



