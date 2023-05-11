JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 7.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $57,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPST traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 1,795,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

