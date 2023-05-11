Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
Just Eat Company Profile
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat (JSTTY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.