Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,385 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,385 ($17.48). 19,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,426 ($17.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,832 ($23.12) to GBX 1,491 ($18.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.38) to GBX 2,220 ($28.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.76) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,736.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

