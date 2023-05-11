Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Posts Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

