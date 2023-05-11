KB Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 39,229 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 554% compared to the average volume of 5,999 put options.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 738,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.