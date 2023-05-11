Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 272,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 685,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Kendrick Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. Its projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.