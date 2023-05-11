Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

NYSE KDP opened at $32.59 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.57.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

