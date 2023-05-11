KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 19,239,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 983,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

