KeyCorp Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after purchasing an additional 308,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 261,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 207,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

