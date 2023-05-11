Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.27 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KFRC stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

