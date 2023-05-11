King Wealth Decreases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

King Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 1,486,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.