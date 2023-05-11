King Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

King Wealth boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.6% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $433.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,885. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $438.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $411.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

