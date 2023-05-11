King Wealth Has $14.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJR traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 1,566,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,322. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

