King Wealth Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,067. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

