King Wealth Sells 89 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.25. 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,261. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

