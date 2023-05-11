King Wealth Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock remained flat at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,783. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

