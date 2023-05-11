Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 23,815,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,064,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,680,000,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.