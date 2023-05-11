Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 379,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,208. Kohl’s has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

