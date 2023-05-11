Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $127,891.29 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

