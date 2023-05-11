Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00120446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

