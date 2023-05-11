Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Konecranes stock remained flat at $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.
Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.
