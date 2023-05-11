Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 3.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 479 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.04). 3,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.46, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.34.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

