Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $1,551,654.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,362 shares in the company, valued at $18,816,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $90.31. 205,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,340. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

