Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in April

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHNGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.
Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
