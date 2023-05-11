Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.39. 277,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 619,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 41.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 76,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

