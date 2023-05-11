Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,464,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,959,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $9,989,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

