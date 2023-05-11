Lee Financial Co Acquires 1,550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

