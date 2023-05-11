Lee Financial Co Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 77,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

