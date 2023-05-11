Lee Financial Co Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.94. 981,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,129. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day moving average is $365.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.