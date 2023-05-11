LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading Down 3.2%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.30 ($57.47) and last traded at €52.40 ($57.58). 224,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.14 ($59.49).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.87.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

