Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $114.14 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

