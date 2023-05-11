Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier Sells 2,808 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

LII traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.42. 468,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,753. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $290.60. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.77.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.