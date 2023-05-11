LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 197,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 672,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LexinFintech Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $459.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $442.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

