LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.38 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.