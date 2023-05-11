LGT Group Foundation Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

