LGT Group Foundation Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.
ORCL opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
